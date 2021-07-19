Crime Solvers is looking for info on two fugitives wanted on various charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives wanted on multiple charges.

Police say Mara Genee Edmunds, 29, is wanted on two grand larceny charges, abduction & kidnapping and breaking & entering with intent to commit felony. Edmunds is a black female, 5 feet tall and weighs 198 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Andre Cordoza Harris Jr., 36, is wanted on charges of identity fraud, forging public records and larceny. Harris is a black male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on these two suspects, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 Tips app. Your tips will remain anonymous, and you could receive a reward of up to $5,000.