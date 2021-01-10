Crime Solvers looking for fugitives wanted on felony charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives wanted on felony charges.
According to a release, Kristopher Michael Berry, 38, is wanted for felony larceny and vandalism. Berry is described as a 6’0″ white male, weighing 200 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.
Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are also looking for Jessica Nicole Stevens, 38, who is reportedly wanted for felony drug charges. Stevens is described as a 5’2″ white female, weighing 167 lbs., with blue eyes and sandy brown hair.
Anyone who has seen either of these fugitives is asked to call Crime Solvers as 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward.
