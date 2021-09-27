Crime Solvers looking for help solving 2016 motel homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been five years since motel clerk Jerry Vadal Colyer was shot and killed in Chesterfield County. To this day police are not sure who shot the bullet that killed Colyer.

There are surveillance photos from the day that an armed man entered the Econo Lodge on Indian Hill Road to steal money from the cash register. The suspect got the money he demanded but still shot and killed Colyer who was working as the clerk at the time.

Police were called to the shooting scene at 10:57 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

The shooter ran away towards Woods Edge Road before police could apprehend him.

Police said the footage showed a Black man wearing a red, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a red brimmed hat, jeans, dark-colored shoes and a dark colored belt.









Officers suspect the man may have been involved with a group of people committing robberies in the area during that time.

Crime Solvers shared the homicide information as their crime of the week on Monday in hopes of finding the suspect, anyone with information can call 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. People who help solve this or other unsolved cases could be rewarded with up to $5,000.