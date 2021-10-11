Crime Solvers looking for info on two fugitives wanted on various charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Crime Solvers is asking for help in locating two fugitives wanted on various charges.

Thirty-one year old Robert Henry Hicks Jr. is wanted for prohibited acts by a contractor. Hicks is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weights 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Rachel Lynn Vannoy, 37, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. Vannoy is wanted for a probation violation on drug charges.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hicks or Vannoy, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.