Crime Solvers looking for suspect in Walmart theft

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking public assistance in identifying a woman captured on surveillance footage allegedly stealing an iPad.
According to a release, the iPad was taken from the customer service counter at the Walmart in Colonial Heights.
Authorities tell 8News that the iPad is valued at $360, and was stolen on Dec. 1, 2020, at approximately 4:22 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could earn a cash reward.
With the help of over 600 anonymous tips to the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers throughout 2020, authorities recovered $11,500 in drugs and more than $41,000 in stolen or missing property, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD).
