Crime Solvers looking for suspect in Walmart theft

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking to identify the suspect pictured in this surveillance footage, who allegedly stole an iPad from the Walmart in Colonial Heights. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking public assistance in identifying a woman captured on surveillance footage allegedly stealing an iPad.

According to a release, the iPad was taken from the customer service counter at the Walmart in Colonial Heights.

Authorities tell 8News that the iPad is valued at $360, and was stolen on Dec. 1, 2020, at approximately 4:22 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could earn a cash reward.