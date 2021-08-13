Crime Solvers looking for suspects who stole $3k in electronics from Powhatan Walmart

Powhatan Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who stole more than $3,000 in electronics from a Walmart Tuesday night. (Photo: Powhatan Crime Solvers)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who stole more than $3,000 in electronics from a Walmart Tuesday night.

Police said three suspects entered a Powhatan Walmart at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 10. They went to the electronics section, broken into multiple cases and stole thousands of dollars in electronics. The suspects put the merchandise in a tote bag, which they also stole, and walked out the front door.

Here is security footage of the suspects:

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to the Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-4357.