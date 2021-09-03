Crime solvers looking for suspects who stole credit cards from Pocahontas State Park

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects linked to a larceny and credit card fraud incident. (Photo: Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects linked to a larceny and credit card fraud incident.

Police said on June 30, a victim’s locked vehicle was in the horse trailer parking lot at Pocahontas State Park. When the victim returned home, crime solvers said they realized several credit cards had been stolen.

A man and woman used the stolen credit cards at the Target on Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Chesterfield County to make fraudulent purchases. Below is a photo of the suspects:

(Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information about this incident or these suspects is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.