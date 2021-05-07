Crime Solvers looking for two fugitives; one wanted for child sex crimes

(Left to right) Ivan Licona Cruz, 32, and Rasheem McKoy, 30.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding two fugitives.

The first is Rasheem McKoy, 30, who is wanted for breaking and entering. Police describe McKoy as  6 feet tall, weighs 157 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities said Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz, 32, is wanted for indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen either of these men, police as you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.

