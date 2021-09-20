Crime Solvers looking for two fugitives

Police are looking for Ayman A. Hasaballa, 49, and Charles E. White III, 27. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding two fugitives.

The first is Ayman A. Hasaballa, 49, who is wanted for failing to appear on forging public records. Police describe him as 6-foot 1-inch tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police are also looking for Charles E. White III, 27, who is wanted for fraud. He is 6-foot 1-inch-tall, weighs 234 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call Crime Solvers 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. All tips will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.