COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solver are asking for the public’s help solving grand larceny that took place in Colonial Heights.
Officials say the incident took place sometime between June 24 and July 1. The suspects stole a trailer from the Angel Desouza School of Dance at 2108 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, which had about $40,000 worth of property inside.
The trailer was black and had a diamond plate on the bottom and front center.
If you can have any information about this crime call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. Tips will remain anonymous.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Virginians warned not to use, report unsolicited packages of seeds sent through the mail
- Crime Solvers need help finding a Colonial Heights dance studio’s stolen trailer
- StormTracker 8: Seasonable Saturday; Heat returns Sunday
- Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico as Gonzalo holds steady
- McDonald’s to require customers to wear face masks in restaurants