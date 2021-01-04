Crime Solvers need help locating two fugitives

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s health in locating Savannah Stewart and Davon Anthony Webster, two fugitives wanted on various criminal charges.
Stewart is a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair, and she is wanted on felony drug charges.
Webster is a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown eyes and black hair, and he is wanted for grand larceny and breaking and entering.
Anyone who’s seen either Stewart of Webster is encouraged to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 app. All tips remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
