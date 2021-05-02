Crime Solvers needs help finding fugitives

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives, Mary Elizabeth Todd (left) and Jenna Danielle Kelley (right). (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives, one of whom authorities have been looking for since 2020.

According to a release, Mary Elizabeth Todd, 27, is wanted for petit larceny third offense. She is described as a 5-foot 6-inch-tall white female, weighing 160 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities are also searching for Jenna Danielle Kelley, 26, who is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. She is described as a 5-foot 7-inch-tall white female, weighing 145 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair.

Crime Solvers put out an alert for Kelley in July of 2020, seeking public assistance in locating her for the same crime.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000,