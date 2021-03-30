Crime Solvers needs your help finding these fugitives

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating Peter Deshawn Henry, left, and William O. Mabe, right. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to a release, Peter Deshawn Henry, 27, is wanted for failure to appear on distribution of cocaine. He is described as a 5-foot 7-inch-tall black male, weighing 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is also searching for William O. Mabe, 45, who is wanted for grand larceny. He is described as a 5-foot 10-inch-tall white male, weighing 185 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.