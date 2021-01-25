Crime Solvers search for two fugitives, seeking public assistance

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives, Santos Dionicio Posada (left) and Jason Jose Hernandez (right). (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crimes Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to a release, Santos Dionicio Posada, 24, is wanted for grand larceny and breaking and entering. He is described as a 6-foot-tall Hispanic male, weighing 250 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are also searching for Jason Jose Hernandez, 27, who is reportedly wanted on six counts of forgery/uttering, which, according to the Code of Virginia, can be forged writing or obtaining the signature of another person under false pretenses. This is considered a Class 5 felony. According to a release, Hernandez is also wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch-tall Hispanic male, weighing 230 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding either of these fugitives is urged to contact Chesterfield County/ Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and callers could receive a cash reward for their tips.