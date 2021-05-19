Crime Solvers searching for fugitives wanted on felony charges

Rudane Lloyd Graham, left, and Lois Aba Yankah, right, are wanted on felony charges. The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers Unit is seeking public assistance in locating them. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to a release, Rudane Lloyd Graham, 30, is wanted for murder in the first degree and use or display firearm in committing felony. The charges stem from a fatal shooting in 2019 on Mother’s Day. At approximately 5:15 a.m., police said they found Dwayne R. Reid, 27, of Newport News, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Chippenham Square Shopping Center. He later died at a local hospital.

Darren D. Douglas, then 29, was arrested in relation to the case. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended for conspiracy to commit murder, according to court records.

Graham, however, remains at large. He is described as a 6-foot 4-inch-tall Black male, weighing 280 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

According to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, Lois Aba Yankah, 36, is wanted on charges stemming from a separate incident. Yankah is wanted for failure to appear on a felony charge and obtaining money by false pretenses. She is described as a 5-foot 4-inch-tall Black female, weighing 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives is urged to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.