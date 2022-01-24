Crime Solvers searching for two Chesterfield fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in finding two male fugitives.

23-year-old Trejour Malic Peoples is wanted for strangulation. Peoples is 5-foot 10-inches-tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

42-year-old Ronald Santos Rodriguez is wanted for manufacture, sale and possession of controlled substance. Rodriguez is 5-foot 11-inches-tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Solvers asks for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peoples or Rodrigues, to call their hotline at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.

