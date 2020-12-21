Crime Solvers seek public assistance in locating fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are seeking public assistance in searching for two fugitives, wanted for various crimes.

According to a Monday release, Rasheem McKoy, 30, is wanted for breaking and entering. He is described as a 6-foot-tall black male, weighing 157 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Rasheem McKoy (left) and Dominique Melquan Malone (right) are wanted on various charges. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers say Dominique Melquan Malone, 30, is wanted for the sexual offense of carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old, as well as drug charges. Malone is described as a 5-foot-6-inch-tall black male, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives is urged to contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and callers could receive a cash reward.