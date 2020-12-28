Crime Solvers seek public assistance in locating two fugitives

fugitives

Dominic G. Lewis (left) and Thomas C. Obrien (right) are wanted for various crimes. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights are asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives.

According to a Monday release, Dominic G. Lewis, 36, is wanted for a hit and run. He is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall black male, weighing 234 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say Thomas C. Obrien, 48, is also wanted, for credit card theft and grand larceny. He is described as a 5-foot-11-inch tall white male, with green eyes and brown hair. His weight was not provided.

Anyone with information regarding these fugitives is asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and callers could receive a cash reward.

