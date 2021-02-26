Crime Solvers seeking public assistance in locating fugitives

Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives, Patrick T. Bennett (left) and Mindy Nicole Ross (right). (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to a Friday release, Patrick T. Bennett, 32, is wanted for petit larceny third offense and hit and run. He is described as a 5-foot-5-inch-tall black male who weighs 230 lbs. Bennett has brown eyes and is bald.

Authorities are also searching for Mindy Nicole Ross, 35, who is wanted for drug charges and domestic assault. She is described as a 5-foot-3-inch-tall white female who weights 200 lbs. Ross has blue eyes and red or brown hair.

Anyone with information on either of these fugitives is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.