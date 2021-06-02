Crime Solvers seeks public assistance in finding fugitives

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating Rigoberto Jop Sosa (left) and Jeremy Anthony Walker (right). (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking public assistance in locating two fugitives.

According to a release, Rigoberto Jop Sosa, 37, is wanted for a sex offense. He is described as a 5’5″ Hispanic male who weighs 125 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Solvers is also searching for Jeremy Anthony Walker, 45, who is wanted for failure to appear on a felony drug distribution charge. He is described as a 6’1″ Black male who weighs 192 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on these fugitives is urged to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.