Crime Solvers trying to identify men who stole victim’s wallets at grocery stores in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program needs your help solving a credit card fraud case.

According to Crime Solvers, on April 11, 2021, two black men entered the Publix and Food Lion grocery stores and stole two different victims’ wallets.

Authorities said the men went to Sam’s Club in Colonial Heights and attempted to use the victims’ credit cards to make purchases over $3,000. The suspects then left the scene in a black Dodge Charger with no front license plate.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. We guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.