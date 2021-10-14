Crime Stoppers looking for info on Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding the person or persons responsible for stabbing and killing a 63-year-old man.

On Sept. 21, at around 8 a.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to a person down at the 800 block of Lodge St.

At the scene, officers found Kenneth Dunn lying in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have received information about this case but would like to speak with anyone who may have additional knowledge.

Anyone with information dealing with the homicide of Dunn, can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. You could be rewarded up to $1,000.