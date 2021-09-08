Crime Stoppers looking for public’s help solving a Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Edward Wells was shot and killed in Richmond on Aug. 22. As of Wednesday, the person responsible for killing Wells has not been found.

The 56-year-old was shot at around 4 p.m. on 36th Street near McLennan Street. He died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers sent out a release sharing information about the homicide in hopes of getting more information from the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

According to the release, “Detectives have received information about this case but would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or seen anyone leaving the scene.”

