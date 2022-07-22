CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Culpeper Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect in a sexual battery incident that took place at a Walmart.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday, July 20 around 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart on the 800 block of James Madison Highway in the town of Culpeper. After the crime, police said the suspect ran out of the garden center, through the parking lot and northwest towards a nearby Burger King.

The suspect was captured on security cameras, anyone who recognizes him or has information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.