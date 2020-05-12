Suspect faces capital murder charge in shooting death of Amelia County man

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old wanted in connection to a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.

Amelia County deputies arrested 28-year-old William Taylor Hale Mottley of Cumberland County at 4:30 a.m. for the shooting death of 31-year-old Kaleb Ross Hart on May 9.

Officials received a report of a gunshot victim in the 11000 block of Genito Road Saturday at 11:55 p.m. On the scene, deputies found Hart suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car.

Authorities told 8News Monday that the county hasn’t had a homicide since 2017.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in Amelia County, deputies say

8News was told that the victim lived in a detached garage and rented out his home to a young couple. One of the renters spoke with 8News off-camera and said that he found the victim just before midnight inside a BMW with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mottley is charged with capital murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.