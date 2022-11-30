WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A former corrections officer in D.C. has been charged with violating an inmate’s civil rights after he allegedly assaulted them in a district corrections facility.

Marcus Bias, 26, was serving as a corrections officer in a facility that housed inmates who have not yet been convicted of any crime when, on June 12, 2019, he allegedly assaulted an inmate there.

According to the indictment, the inmate, identified only as J.W., was being held pending trial when he was handcuffed and transferred within the facility. Bias is accused of pushing J.W. into a metal doorframe, slamming their face into it and causing “bodily injury.”

The indictment adds that the incident “included the use of a dangerous weapon,” but does not specify what this was or how it was used.

Bias is charged with Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law, for which he could face up to ten years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, the case was investigated by the Washington field office of the FBI.