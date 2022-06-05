WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Police in Washington, D.C. are asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole a D.C. Fire and EMS ambulance at gunpoint in the Anacostia area.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, D.C. Fire and EMS medics were responding to a report of a person down on the corner of MLK Avenue SE and Chicago Street SE at around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Do you recognize this man? D.C. Police say he stole an ambulance at gunpoint in Anacostia. (Photo: D.C. Police)

While the medics were at the scene, the suspect approached the back of the ambulance and made threats towards them while brandishing a handgun. The medics got out of the ambulance before the suspect got in and drove away. No injuries were reported by the D.C. Fire and EMS personnel.

The ambulance was later found but the suspect is still at large. He was seen on security cameras inside of the ambulance, anyone who recognizes him or has information related to the incident is asked to call 202-727-9099.