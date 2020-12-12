Daughter of accused cop killer arrested, charged with assault on an officer in South Carolina

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The daughter of accused officer killer Fred Hopkins was arrested Friday evening and faces several charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer.
Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 6:19 pm, according to booking records. She’s charged with assault/beat/wound police serving process or while resisting arrest, assault and battery 3rd degree, and public disorderly conduct. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency.
No other details about the arrest have been released. News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
Documents previously obtained through a public records request by News13 confirm that Kellie is the daughter of Fred Hopkins. Booking records also show Kellie has the same address, on Ashton Drive in west Florence, as the location of the October 2018 deadly officer shooting.
The arrest comes hours after Fred appeared in a courtroom in connection with that shooting. At one point Friday, Fred told a judge in court that he didn’t want “a dime” of his assets going to the victims.
Officials said, in October 2018, deputies went to Hopkins’ home to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth Hopkins, about allegations of sex crimes against a child when the older Hopkins allegedly started shooting at officers.
Two officers, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway, were killed. Five other officers were wounded. Fred’s in a Columbia jail awaiting a jury trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
In 2019, Seth pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Seth was sentenced to 20 years in prison, minus time served of 437 days.
Previous reports obtained by News13 indicate that Fred called law enforcement on his daughter Kellie, in May 2017, to report that she had taken his truck without his permission. He declined to press charges.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Police in Tennessee have made an arrest after they say a man who never knew Caitlyn Kaufman opened fire on the 26-year-old nurse's SUV, killing her as she drove to work last week.
- FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The daughter of accused officer killer Fred Hopkins was arrested Friday evening and faces several charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer. Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 6:19 pm, according to booking records. She's charged with assault/beat/wound police serving process or while […]
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested a man linked to the death of Cory Hines, who died in the early hours of the morning on December 5. Jarrett Fitzgerald was taken into custody on December 8 on outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in […]
- Authorities in Chesterfield County are on the lookout for two fugitives, and they're asking for the public's help in finding these individuals.
- Chesterfield County officials are seeking public assistance in solving a larceny that occurred in Colonial Heights on Nov. 30.
- A man suffering from life-threatening injuries following a Petersburg shooting has died, according to authorities.
- The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 23 on Cheatwood Avenue.
- According to Henrico County police, a 19-year-old is in custody after two people were shot Friday afternoon near Parham Road.
- U.S. Attorneys in Virginia, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Friday announced the launch of a new website to fight back against the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.
- Chief Petty Officer Charles T. Briggs pleaded guilty to passing classified information on to a Russian national knowing it would be harmful to the United States.