WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A D.C. man was found guilty of charges stemming from a hate crime in which he spat in the face of an African-American female in Southwest Washington.

The verdict followed a three-day trial and was announced by United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Chief Robert J. Contee, III, of the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, was found guilty of the bias-related assault.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on July 20, 2020. The victim was walking her service dog and crossing the exit ramp of her apartment when Iskrenov sped by in an SUV, almost hitting the woman and her dog.

After the victim told Iskrenov to be careful, he began shouting racist and sexist remarks.

“Iskrenov then intentionally spit into the victim’s face, with the spit landing on her glasses and in her hair,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in an official statement.

Government evidence presented at the trial showed Iskrenov had a history of racist tirades against African American neighbors.

Iskrenov’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb 9.