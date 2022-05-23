WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An off-duty D.C. Special Police Officer is dead after a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C.

Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the area after hearing the sounds of a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the Special Police Officer dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was in uniform at the time.

The officer has been identified as 33-year-old Shawn Minor of Forestville, Md.

MPD is offering up to $25,000 to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the murder.