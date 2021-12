RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department was called to a shooting on Southlawn Avenue in Richmond on Monday evening.

According to a police officer at the scene, officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim died.

Multiple apartments in the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue were roped off with police tape following the deadly shooting.







This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.