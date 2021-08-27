Death investigation underway after 7-year-old found dead near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 7-year-old was found dead near Mosby Court in Richmond on Friday, according to an 8News police source.

The Richmond Police Department confirmed that officers were called to Coalter Street around 1:30 p.m. where they found an unresponsive child. RPD did not give an exact age but said the child was a girl.

Police said she died at the scene.

Her death investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.