Petersburg man charged in deadly shooting

On Sept. 9, at 10:15 a.m., authorities took 37-year-old Devon Jackson into custody.

Petersburg, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man was charged Monday in the death of another man who was found shot earlier this month in the city.

Police said they opened up an investigation after one victim in a double shooting on Sept. 1 in the 2300 block of Navajo Court was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as Marvin Briggs.

A second victim was flown to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

On Sept. 9, at 10:15 a.m., authorities took 37-year-old Devon Jackson into custody. Jackson, who was wanted in Briggs’ death, has been charged with homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Petersburg police.

Stay with 8News for updates.