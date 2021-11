RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are conducting a death investigation after finding a man dead in a parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike.

RPD said at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, they responded to a report of random gunfire in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. When officers arrived they found a man dead in the parking lot.

Police say the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.