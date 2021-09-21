Death investigation underway after person shot on Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man died after being shot on Richmond Highway early Tuesday morning, Richmond Police confirmed.

According to authorities, officers located the man with a gunshot wound after they responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Richmond Highway at 4:26 a.m.

The victim was taken to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.