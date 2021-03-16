Death investigation underway after Richmond child fatally shot Tuesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are conducting a death investigation after a child was fatally shot on Tuesday evening.

At about 5:08 p.m., police said they responded to the 3700 block of Angela Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a boy less than 13-years-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

RPD said detectives are not seeking any suspects at this time, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.