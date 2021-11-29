Death investigation underway after woman shot at Bloom Apartments in Northside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the northside of the city after a person was shot this morning.

Police confirmed an adult female is dead near the Bloom Apartments on the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

RPD received the call around 5:39 a.m. and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. She was pronounced dead at the scene, RPD confirmed.

There is no information on any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Richmond Police.

The police is working to notify next of kin and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police will remain on scene throughout the monring, according to police.

Today’s death investigation is the 74th homicide of the year in Richmond.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more details are available.