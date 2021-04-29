Death investigation underway in Colonial Heights after Petersburg man shot to death

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man from Petersburg.

According to authorities, just after midnight, officers responded to the 400 block of East Roslyn Road for the report of a person shot. On the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim — later identified as s Gerard D. Richardson of Petersburg — died at the scene.

Colonial Heights detectives are investigating but have determined that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at (804)524-9327.