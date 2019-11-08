Death investigation underway in Petersburg

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Two men in Chesterfield County were shot and sent to the hospital Thursday. Police said the victims are expected to survive.

A police spokesperson told 8News that officers are at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Kim Drive investigating the double shooting, which took place around 1:55 p.m. The two men who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.