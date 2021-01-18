Death investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a death in the 200 block of Henry Street.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Information about this incident can be reported to 804-861-1212 or through the p3tips.com app.

