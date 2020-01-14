1  of  4
Breaking News
Death of woman whose body was found burned in Chesterfield ruled a homicide Driver dies in roll-over crash that closed Henrico ramp Driver injured after tractor-trailer crash on I-295; All lanes closed Investigation underway after person hurt in Petersburg shooting

Death of woman whose body was found burned in Chesterfield ruled a homicide

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The death of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found burned in Chesterfield County in August has been ruled a homicide.

Chesterfield police said Tuesday that Helana M. Swigert was killed after the chief medical examiner’s office determined her manner of death was homicide.

Swigert’s burned body was found on Aug. 27, 2019, in the area of Kingsland Glen Drive after authorities received a call about a suspicious situation. She had no listed permanent address, police said.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events