Death of woman whose body was found burned in Chesterfield ruled a homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The death of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found burned in Chesterfield County in August has been ruled a homicide.

Chesterfield police said Tuesday that Helana M. Swigert was killed after the chief medical examiner’s office determined her manner of death was homicide.

Swigert’s burned body was found on Aug. 27, 2019, in the area of Kingsland Glen Drive after authorities received a call about a suspicious situation. She had no listed permanent address, police said.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

