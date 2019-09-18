‘Déjà vu’: Man arrested twice in 24 hours for stealing 2 cars

Breaking News
Sean Oliver was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 11 for stealing a vehicle in the city’s southside.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond officers arrested a man twice in one day for the same crime.

“This is definitely a case of déjà vu,” Richmond Police said.

Sean Oliver was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 11 for stealing a vehicle in the city’s southside, RPD said. He was arrested and held at the Richmond Justice Center.

A judge released Oliver the next day.

“He literally walked down the street and stole another vehicle – parked just half a mile from the jail,” Richmond Police said.

Second Precinct Officers Eacho and Reyes arrested the man hours later in the southside for a vehicle and credit card theft.

RPD said Oliver is now being held without bond.

