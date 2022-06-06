UTAH (WRIC) — A Utah dentist was sentenced to five years in prison for evading more than $1.8 million in federal income tax and obstructing the IRS’s attempts to collect the money that was owed, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial showed Derald Wilford Geddes, of Ogden, was a dentist who owned and operated Mount Ogden Dental PC.

From 1998 through 2014, Geddes was reported to have taken repeated steps to evade federal income taxes he owed and obstructed the IRS’s efforts to collect the debt. He also was said to have filed false liens against his own properties, submitted to the IRS fake ‘bonds to discharge debt’ that he claimed were from the account of the former Treasury of Security, and filed false corporate income tax returns, according to the Department of Justice.

In March 2022, Geddes was convicted at trial by a federal jury of tax evasion, filing false tax returns and impeding the IRS.

Geddes was ordered to serve 36 months of supervised release and to pay approximately $1.8 million in restitution to the United States, according to DoJ.