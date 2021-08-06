Department of Corrections identifies man found dead at Lawrenceville Correctional Center after apparent homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday night, an inmate died in his cell at Lawrenceville Correctional Center. According to the Department of Corrections, he was attacked by another inmate.

Department of Corrections has identified the man killed as 63-year-old Mark A. Grethen. He was serving 26 years for forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and other crimes.

The man suspected of killing Grethen had been sentenced to 22-years for robbery, malicious wounding and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee.