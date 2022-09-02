Photo: Virginia Department of Corrections

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections is asking for help finding a registered sex offender they say is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised probation.

According to the department, 73-year-old Ronell Devitt Copeland has been wanted for probation violation since May. Copeland is a registered sex offender stemming from a charge of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

Copeland’s last known address is 459 Mayland Avenue, Apt B in Portsmouth. He stands about 5’2″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and grey hair.

Anyone who believed they have seen Copeland or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call local police and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit at 1-877-896-5764.