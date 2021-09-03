Dept. of Corrections asks for help locating Richmond man wanted for violating supervised probation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a probation violation.

Todquan Kendell Jones, 21, of Richmond, was on supervised probation after facing charges for participating in gang activity and malicious wounding.

Jones’s last known address is 325 E. 12th St., Richmond, Va. 23224. He is a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jones, contact Richmond Police and notify the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit at 1-877-896-5764.