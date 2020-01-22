Deputies: 18-year-old accused of sexual assault in Louisa apprehended

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Bumpass man accused of sexual assault is behind bars.

Deputies say Peter Edward Schultz, 18, is linked to a sexual assault that occurred in May of 2019 in Louisa County. Schultz was taken into custody by Louisa County detectives, with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Police Department last Friday.

He is charged with forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery. He was also wanted out of Louisa County for two misdemeanor warrants for violating probation.

Schultz is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact deputies at (540) 967-1234 or Detective Todd Lytton at (540) 967-3468.

LATEST STORIES: