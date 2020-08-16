Deputies discover possible mobile meth lab outside Louisa Dollar General

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County deputies are investigating what appears to be a mobile meth lab.

The investigation began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office alerted Louisa deputies about Richard Hines, a 54-year-old Elkton man who was “possibly suicidal,” and could be driving a red Toyota Tundra Pickup truck.

Hines had been wanted out of Rockingham County on various charges, including breaking and entering, abduction, assault and battery of a family member, and petit larceny.

In a Facebook post at 9:11 p.m., the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office wrote deputies and the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team were on-scene at the Trevilians’ Dollar General on Louisa Road, investigating what appeared to be a mobile meth lab. Louisa deputies also asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office sent a press release Saturday night with a detailed account of what happened at the Dollar General.

According to the press release, Richard Hines was found at the Dollar General with a truck matching the earlier description. He was taken into custody for the Rockingham County charges without incident.

The Louisa Sheriff’s office says drug paraphernalia was located during the search leading up to his arrest, and additional suspected narcotics were located inside the pickup. Authorities also searched the back of the truck, and found a bag containing items used to make meth.

Deputies immediately set up a safe zone and contacted the Louisa Narcotics Task Force, and the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team was called to insure proper investigation and collection of the items. Additional charges are pending.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.