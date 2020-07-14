Deputies in New Kent probe white supremacist propaganda

Deputies in New Kent are investigating after white supremacist propaganda was reported by several community members in the county. (Photo: New Kent County Sheriff’s Office – Facebook)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in New Kent are investigating after white supremacist propaganda was reported by several community members in the county.

In a social media post, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the advertisement, adding that many residents have reported the items being left in or near their mailboxes.

The letter asks that members contact the ‘Loyal White Knights,’ one of the largest and most active Ku Klux Klan groups in the United States.

“We are asking anyone that sees a vehicle being used to distribute these items to please get a vehicle description, a license plate number and state if possible. Do not put yourself in harm’s way or confront anyone to do so. We would like to locate the parties involved,” deputies said.

Deputies add that reported incidents have occurred in neighboring counties over the last six months.

