Deputies in Spotsylvania looking for identity theft suspect

by: WRIC Newsroom

(WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their help in locating a woman accused of identity theft.

Deputies say she used a stolen driver’s license at several banks in Fredericksburg on Jan. 11. The ID was allegedly taken from a parked car at an area YMCA in December.

Deputies say she is also accused of committing identity fraud at banks in Hanover last month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers.

